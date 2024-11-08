Int’l students welcomed through ‘embrace’ orientation programme

Visakhapatnam: The Directorate of International Affairs at GITAM organised a special orientation programme, ‘embrace’ to welcome newly-admitted international students here on Thursday. The event facilitated students from 20 countries an introduction to institution’s culture, academic resources, and campus life.

Participating as chief guest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Ajitha Vejendla shared words of encouragement with the new students, emphasising the value of cultural diversity and safety in Visakhapatnam.

GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Batmanabane attended as guest of honour and offered insights into the institution’s commitment towards academic excellence and the many opportunities available to international students.

KPC Kishan, director of the institution’s International Affairs Director, highlighted the growth of the institution’s global student community. He mentioned that around 450 international students from 40 countries are pursuing their higher studies and students from 29 different nations got admitted this year. Dr Kishan emphasised the institution’s dedication to creating a supportive environment that promotes cross-cultural learning and fosters global perspectives among all students.

The ‘embrace’ orientation is designed to help international students acclimate to life in India and in the institution, equipping them with the knowledge, resources and support systems they need to thrive academically. With this year’s diverse intake, GITAM continues its journey toward becoming a globally recognised institution of higher learning.