It is likely to be a cakewalk for Parthasaradhi in Hindupur LS

Hindupur (Sri Sathya Sai district) : TDP Sri Sathya Sai district president B K Parthasaradhi has been nominated as MP candidate for Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency. His name figured in the third list released by the party on Friday.

In 2014 and 2019, TDP senior leader Nimmala Kistappa contested as MP candidate date but won only in 2014 against the YSRCP candidate Duddukunta Sreedhara. He contested in 2019 too but lost to YSRCP candidate K Gorantla Madhav.

In 2004, Parthasaradhi lost to Congress candidates Nizamuddin while in 2009, Nimmala Kistappa won against the Congress candidate as Hindupur MP.

Parthasaradhi is contesting as MP candidate for the second time now in 2024 Parliament elections. His YSRCP rival is J Shanthamma, an ex-MP of Bellary in Karnataka state.

Parthasaradhi is a senior TDP leader and served as ZP chairman in 2000 and also as Penukonda MLA in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

He has the advantage of being the TDP district president having influence in all the seven Assembly segments under Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency. They are Raptadu, Madakasira, Hindupur, Kadiri, Dharmavaram, Penukonda and Puttaparthi. Most of these segments are TDP strongholds.

The TDP has the advantage of getting the support of Jana Sena and the BJP which has some influence in Hindupur. Comparatively, YSRCP candidate Shanthamma is considered weaker. The anti-incumbency factor also will work in favour of Parthasaradhi. He is likely to get more votes in Hindupur due to the influence of Nandamuri Balakrishna, Hindupur Assembly candidate.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', Parthasaradhi exuded confidence of his victory. He said that the poor performance of sitting YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav too would work against the ruling party. Many negative factors like performance of YSRCP government will work against the ruling party and it would be a cake walk for him to win the battle, he added.