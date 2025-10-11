Jagan’s Vizag, Narsipatnam visits big flop: VMRDA chief

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP has done nothing much for the construction of medical colleges in the past five years except carrying out minimal work, alleged Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he raised objection over the allegations made by the YSRCP leaders that the coalition government is neglecting the development of North Andhra and asked what did the YSRCP do in the past five years to the region?

Speaking about the recent visit of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chairperson opined that the Narsipatnam tour was nothing but a big flop.

He questioned why the former chief minister did not show any interest in constructing Narsipatnam Medical College as much as focusing on Pulivendula Medical Colleges and Rushikonda palace. Further, Pranav Gopal mentioned that as soon as the NDA government came to power, medical colleges work commenced on a war footing.

The chairperson said that everyone is watching Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attitude towards blocking the development projects, he stated.

Pranav Gopal accused the YSRCP of playing politics by blowing the proposed PPP model of medical colleges out of proportion, while the NDA government is keen on providing a good future for poor students. He said that the land for the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport was acquired under the TDP’s regime and works are accelerated at a fast pace under the NDA’s rule and the YSRCP had shelved the project during its tenure.

“We will soon open the TCS campus in Visakhapatnam. The Google Data Centre is coming up and four more companies will invest in Visakhapatnam,” informed Pranav Gopal.