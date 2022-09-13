JSP files a complaint to protect Daspalla lands

Visakhapatnam: JSP Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav has criticised that plans are afoot by land sharks to take away Rs 2,000 crore worth of Daspalla lands located in Port city.

About 60 acres of lands were spread across the Daspalla layout numbers 1196, 1197, 1027 and 1028 are being diverted for commercial purposes, the JSP corporator pointed out. He gave a representation to Joint Collector KS Viswanathan on Monday during the Spandana programme held at the Collectorate and lodged a complaint on the possibility of misusing such lands and appealed to the authorities to continue them as government lands under Section 22A.

Speaking to the media, he said of the 60 acres of land, 40 acres have been acquired by GVMC, VMRDA and ENC. Five acres utilised by the government for various purposes. The rest of the land is in litigation for a long time, he said.

Around Rs.2,000 crore worth of this land has been eyed by private persons, trying to use it for commercial purposes with the alleged support of the ruling party leaders, Murthy Yadav alleged.

Already the registration of land is pending. Those who have illegally registered it have formed a company and written a development agreement. The agreements have been made to take TDRs for the same, he said.

As part of the three-capital policy, JSP corporator said the government has announced Visakhapatnam as executive capital in 2019. However, within 17 days of the same, the company was hurriedly formed and an agreement was entered into which is nothing but 'inside trading'. He accused the ruling party leaders of deliberately supporting the land grabbers and remaining silent on the litigation issue.