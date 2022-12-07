JSP leaders stage protest against govt

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and alleged that the CM cheated the outsource employees by issuing a GO to terminate them. Opposing the Chief Minister's unfulfilled promises made to the contract workers, unemployed and employed persons, a protest was carried out at Maddilapalem Telugu Talli statue here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Murthy Yadav said it was unfair to terminate 2.4 lakh contract workers in the state. The YSRCP government came to power by promising to fill up the government vacancies by releasing the job calendar in January every year. However, the government failed to release the same even after three years, the corporator alleged.

Further, Murthy Yadav said raising the retirement age of government employees has become a curse for the unemployed.

Keeping the retirement age of government employees in view, the corporator demanded to increase the age limit for unemployed youth to 47 years. JSP leaders B Srinivas Patnaik, V Lakshminarayana Murthy, B Sai Kumar and Ch Govindaraju participated in the protest. Later, protesters were taken into police custody.