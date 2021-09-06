Jupudi lauds CM Jagan for ensuring social justice

Visakhapatnam: Government Advisor (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar Rao hailed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing social justice and flayed TDP leaders for their remarks on DGP.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said the Chief Minister has shown his commitment for social justice in the recent appointment of 481 directors for 47 corporations, by prioritising weaker sections and embarking on a new generation of politics.

Of the total of 481 posts announced, 58 per cent were given to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities and 52 per cent were allocated to women, which was never done by any State in history.

He said that the Chief Minister has always aimed for taking forward the poor and weaker sections politically, economically and socially and once again set Andhra Pradesh as a role model in implementing social justice.

He slammed Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting the downtrodden and keeping them away from political empowerment during his tenure. He said that the opposition TDP leaders had no moral right to speak on social justice for the SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

Jupudi flayed Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh for their comments against DGP D Gautam Sawang, who belongs to the ST community.

He warned them to mind their language while addressing the DGP and slammed them for demanding the resignation especially from a person who has an excellent track record.