Kakinada: CPI calls for people’s struggle to save NFCL

Kakinada : Member of the CPI state executive committee Tatipaka Madhu alleged that the interests of the state are harmed by selling the NFCL in Kakinada to private companies on the lines of the Visakha steel plant.

He recalled that in 1984, farmers had given 1,127 acres of land to NFCL hoping that this fertiliser company will provide employment to the locals. The sale of the factory to AM Green Ammonia India Pvt Ltd, a company belonging to the Green Co group by the owners of NFCL for real estate business, on the pretext of making losses, is unacceptable.

He called upon the people of Kakinada to prepare for the fight to save NFCL. He unveiled the CPI Bus Yatra poster at a media conference in Kakinada on Friday. Later, Madhu said that 2,000 people are getting livelihood with NFCL.

He said that due to the irregularities and inefficiency of the management, the company incurred losses of Rs 1,500 crore. Madhu said that Coromandel Fertilisers, which is located next to NFCL, is running in profit.

He said that the farmers are already suffering a lot due to a shortage of urea, and in this situation, it is the responsibility of the central government to sustain industries like NFCL which produce urea.

While banks bid on NFCL’s loans, ARC Constructions placed a bid for Rs 811 crore. In fact, Green Co Group is behind this company. He said that this company plans to take over NFCL. He said that even though the bank had once again bid in the Swiss Challenge method, no one had participated.

The Green Co Group says they will operate it using the Green Ammonia method. Madhu revealed that hydrogen is made from freshwater, ammonia is sold outside, and urea will no longer be produced.

He said the residents of Kakinada city are already suffering from a shortage of fresh water, now how they will give 25,000 cusecs of fresh water to New Ammonia per day. He made it clear that if the industry is closed and the real estate business is done, there will be massive resistance.

Madhu said that the CPI bus trip under the leadership of CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna will leave Visakhapatnam and reach Kakinada on August 21. At 10 am, a round table meeting will be held on Coastal Corridor, NFCL issue and Special status, etc. Dega Prabhakar, CPI State leader will preside, and Chalasani Srinivasa Rao, the leader of the Special Status Struggle Forum, will be present. Madhu said that the bus Yatra will reach Rajahmundry on the evening of the 21st.

CPI national executive member Akkineni Vanaja said that a public meeting will be held at Kotipalli bus stand in Rajamahendravaram on the 21st evening under the name Godavari Garjana.