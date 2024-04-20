Kakinada: Overwhelmed by Godavari love said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Kakinada : “The love that is flowing here in the form of huge turnout for this meeting resembles the flow of Godavari which gives a clear indication that all of you have endorsed the good work done by the YSRCP government and want that it should continue to be in power to do much more good for the people,” said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting here on Friday.

The Chief Minister extended his gratitude to all the sisters, brothers, grandparents and youth who had come to declare that they were ‘Siddham’ (ready) to vote for YSRCP.

Taking a dig at the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is contesting from Pithapuram, Reddy said Pawan has changed not only four wives but also four constituencies. He is like “Chandrababu Naidu’s chankalo pilli’ (cat tucked under Naidu’s arms). “This time, Naidu has left his cat in Pithapuram. People should decide whether they want an outsider or local leader,” he said.

The CM cautioned people that if TDP comes to power, it would loot the state, stop the welfare measures implemented by the YSRCP government and “suck the blood of the poor”.

Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed former Union minister and state BJP president D Purandeswari saying that initially she joined the Congress and later shifted her loyalty but indirectly worked for Chandrababu.

“A class war is going on between poor people supported by our government and Chandrababu-led capitalists along with his alliance partners,” he said.

He highlighted that voting for Jagan means the resumption of secretariat and volunteer services. “We have deposited over Rs 2 lakh crore directly into women beneficiaries’ accounts without corruption and discrimination,” the Chief Minister said.

“From Rythu Bharosa Kendras to buy grains and seeds, free crop insurance, zero interest loans, free electricity to the farmers for 9 hours during the day, English medium, TOEFL training, Byju's content and subject teachers from the third standard in government schools, to digital infrastructure in school like IFB panels, free Tabs, 100 per cent fee reimbursement for major studies along with accommodation, everything will continue if you vote for YSRCP to come back to power,” said Chief Minister Jagan.