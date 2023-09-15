Kerala turns ideal wedding destination

Visakhapatnam: The recent survey on trends indicated Kerala, known as God’s Own Country, as an ideal wedding destination for couples across the world as the state exudes unparalleled beauty amid picturesque locations, serene backwaters, pristine beaches and comforting hill stations.

In addition, Ayurveda-based wellness solutions, adventure activities, trekking to verdant hills and cost-effective amenities draw tourists to Kerala from various places.

These were highlighted at the Kerala tourism partnership meet hosted by the department of tourism, government of Kerala in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

As trade fairs and roadshows provide a perfect platform to showcase diverse experiences the state has in store for the tourists, information officer, department of tourism, Kerala, Babu Mahendran, said, “A plenty of factors attract tourists to Kerala. After recording an impressive surge in domestic tourist footfalls, Kerala has gained further traction as a major all-season experiential destination with its innovative products such as IPL-model Champions Boat League races. It has certainly aided the southern state to scale up its stand as a highly-preferred tourist hub.”

Based on the recent data on domestic tourist arrivals, Andhra Pradesh stands in the fifth position. While Kerala takes the top place, it is followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

To attract a number of tourists across the country, a string of travel trade networking activities, including participation in trade fairs, organising B2B trade meets, etc., is gaining larger significance.

In October, Kerala tourism department intends to host roadshows in Pune, Mumbai, Surat and Rajkot.

As a part of the partnership meet held in the city, dance forms of the God’s Own Country such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Kalaripayattu-a warrior dance form that combines martial arts, folk dance and a ritual art form-Padayani and the fiery Theyyam, considered as the dance of Gods, were presented.