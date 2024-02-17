Kurnool: TDP leaders intensify lobbying for Yemmiganur, Alur seats

Kurnool : Though a final decision on who would contest from where is likely to be officially announced only towards the end of this month, TDP aspirants have intensified their lobbying for Yemmiganur and Alur Assemby seats.

Some former MLAs are of the opinion that they will be given party tickets for the ensuing polls. But, with fast changing political equations, the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu is keeping the cards close to his chest. At the same time he is also in the process of identifying the winning horse from these constituencies.

For instance in Yemmiganur constituency, former MLA B V Jaya Nageshwar Reddy is among the frontrunners and feels that he would be definitely considered. But an interesting twist here is that Chandrababu Naidu has given the constituency responsibilities to one Machani Somnath. He may or may not be given ticket, but it has raised doubts in the mind of Nageshwar Reddy and has created some unrest in the cadre.

Recently one of the party leaders Kasim Vali speaking to mediapersons has said that the party will give ticket to BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy as he has selflessly strived for the party. Even his father BV Mohan Reddy was a hardcore Telugu Desam Party leader. Kasim Vali has also told the supporters of Jaya Nageshwar Reddy that they need not get disheartened.

On the other hand, Machani Somnath said that he also hails from a family with political background and has been in public service. He contends that the party chief Chandrababu Naidu after learning about his family background and analysing the strength of the family, has given him the responsibility of the constituency.

He further said that if he is confirmed as the MLA candidate then he will gift the Yemmiganur seat to Naidu by winning it with a thumping majority.

Similar situation is also prevailing in Alur constituency. One Diddi Papanna, a resident of Kurukunda village in Alur mandal, has allegedly consumed pesticide to commit suicide after learning that Kotla Sujathamma would be denied ticket.

A triangular fight prevails among the TDP leaders in Alur constituency. Two members of the same family, Vaikuntam Jyothi and Vaikuntam Mallikarjuna, besides Veerabhadra Goud apart from Kotla Sujathamma are in the race. However, there are disputes within the Vaikuntam family and hence it is unlikely that a family member will get the ticket.

Veerabhadra Goud is the only person who is having more chances to get ticket. If the party supremo opts to give the ticket to BC community then Veerabhadra Goud would be the MLA candidate.

In that case, Kotla Sujathamma would be having bleak chances. Papanna after hearing that Sujathamma may be kept aside was upset and consumed pesticide in an attempt to commit suicide.

However, his family members rushed him to Alur government hospital. The health condition of Papanna is stated to be stable.