Left unions call for defeat of Modi, BJP

Srikakulam: CPM and its affiliated trade union CITU called upon people to defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in the next elections to save the nation. On the occasion of Quit India anniversary on Wednesday, they staged an agitation at the collectoratehere along withfarmers and workers unions.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders explained that one should get inspiration from the Quit India movementand ensure ‘quit Modi’ and ‘quit BJP’ by defeating the saffron party in coming elections. TheCPM, CITU and its affiliated unions leaders DGovinda Rao, PTejeswaraRao, ChAmmannaidu and others lamented that the BJP government at the Center was acting as “a broker” for the corporate and business interests by pursuing anti-poor, anti-workers and anti-farmers policies. The BJP government turned a sales agent for corporate and businesspeople and proposed to sell all public sector units thus causing harm tothe workers and people, they said. It is nothing but looting of publicmoney and cheating of people, the said.