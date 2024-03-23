Lokesh vows to develop Mangalagiri as No 1 constituency in India

Mangalagiri : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday promised to develop Mangalagiri Assembly constituency as number one in the country.

Chairing the 'Breakfast with Lokesh' programme in Mangalagiri town, Lokesh said that while the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister of the state had developed Amaravathi with the sole aim of One State-One Capital, then local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had filed several cases and blocked the progress of this area. Maintaining that decentralisation of development was given highest priority during the TDP rule, he regretted that after the YSRCP came to power it totally destroyed Amaravati.

Squarely blaming Ramakrishna Reddy for the works coming to a grinding halt in Amaravati capital region, Lokesh expressed concern that the situation is so pathetic now that the youth from the state are migrating to neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana in search of employment. He promised to bring the past glory to Amaravati once the people's government is in place and job opportunities will be created on a large scale by setting up industries here.

Pointing out that he lost the election from Mangalagiri in 2019 with a mere 5,350 votes, he said that he has been staying here since that time as he is keen on winning the seat this time at any cost. "Despite being in Opposition I have developed this area by implementing 29 welfare programmes," he told the locals at the programme. Stating that two Information Technology companies were invited by him to Mangalagiri even when he is in Opposition, he said employment is generated for 150 persons in these two units.

Making an appeal to the voters of Mangalagiri to elect him and the Guntur Lok Sabha candidate Pemmasani Chandrasekhar this time with a huge majority, Lokesh promised them to develop the area and fulfill all the promises made to them, including supplying safe drinking water to every doorstep.

Chandrasekhar said that the transfer of power this time will decide the future of five crore people of the state. “There is every need to see Chandrababu Naidu again as the chief minister of the state for the future of the youth and to save Amaravati. Now Hyderabad is progressing fast because of the foundation laid by Chandrababu,” he added.

Mangalagiri Jana Sena coordinator Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao said the future of one generation got totally damaged because of the atrocious rule of the YSRCP. To save the state from these forces who are out to damage the state, Lokesh and Chandrasekhar should be elected with massive majority, he added.