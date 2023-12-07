Mangalagiri: 1.43 cr families to get improved Aarogyasri cards

Mangalagiri : Minister for medical and health Vidadala Rajini while reviewing the functioning of the department said that the state government had taken a decision to strengthen the Aarogyasri scheme further.

Addressing the officials at APIIC Towers here on Wednesday, she recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought 3,257 ailments under the Aarogyasri scheme and all the families below the income of Rs 5 lakh were given Aarogyasri cards.

She said that Aarogyasri was modernised, and the distribution of new cards would commence with effect from December 18.

It has been decided to distribute Aarogyasri cards to 1.43 crore families across the state and the new cards would be distributed through ward/grama sachivalayams. She instructed the officials to take precautions in distributing the new cards without any problem. The new cards would include ABHA ID numbers of persons as per the guidelines issued by the National Health Authority.

The minister said that the health details of each and every person in the state should be kept safe as per the direction of the Chief Minister. The details of all people who are getting treatment under various schemes including Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, Family Doctor, Aarogyasri and others were already digitised. She suggested that the details of all persons who got treated under Aarogyasri during the last five years be collected and preserved.

Minister Rajini said that the Chief Minister issued instructions to implement the second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha. She appealed to the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard. More super specialty services should be brought in the second phase and new medical tests should also be introduced.

Special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu, secretary Dr Manjula, commissioner J Nivas, secondary health director and Arogyasri CEO Dr Venkateswar, DME Dr Narasimham and others participated.