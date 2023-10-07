Mangalagiri: State finances turning from bad to worse says Pawan Kalyan

Mangalagiri : All India Service officers, including 206 IAS, 130 IPS and 50 IFS officers are not paid salaries even after 20 days which reflects the sad state of financial affairs of the state, said Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan. “It is apt to recall that the former chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam stated that the retired IAS officers are not paid pension in time.”



Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Friday along with Political Affairs chairman Nadendla Manohar, Pawan said that right from the top civil servants to the contract employees are not paid salaries in time. “If anybody points out at the pitiable condition criminal cases including the cases of sedition are being filed against them.”

Citing the incident in which a contract employee Ramana who is working in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan at Adoni committed suicide when he was humiliated by the house owner for not paying house rent, he said this is the case of all contract employees across the state.

Pawan advised the YSRCP leadership to think of the welfare of people rather than how many seats Jana Sena would contest. He chief hoped that the alliance of 2014 would revive for the welfare of the state.

Referring to his announcement of alliance with TDP, he said that he wanted to consult the BJP leadership before that announcement but they were busy with G20 conference. “I am still committed to the idea that the anti-incumbent vote should not split.”

There is already a coordination committee headed by Nadendla Manohar with Mahender Reddy, Kandula Durgesh, Kotikalapudi Govind, Palavalasa Yaswasi and Bommidi Nayakar as members, he said and hoped that a coordination panel would be formed by the TDP soon. Both the committees would decide the organisation of programmes and other political announcements.

Pawan announced that Jana Sena would contest the Assembly elections in Telangana. He lambasted the YSRCP leadership for not raising their voice on the question of equal distribution of property between the two States after the division.

Referring to the film industry not responding to the incidents in the state, he said that the YSRCP government was threatening the film personalities recalling the trolling Rajanikanth faced when he supported N Chandrababu Naidu.