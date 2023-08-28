Meagre funds allocation hits irrigation projects in Anantapur

Anantapur: The government has neglected irrigation projects in Anantapur district by allocating a meagre amount in the budget for pending projects.

Farmers and other sections of people are annoyed at the allotment and question how the crops can survive without adequate water.

The recent breach in the link canal that connects the Tungabhadra High Level Main Canal (HLC) to reservoirs in AP is causing concerns. The breach occurred near Kanekallu village where the concrete meets the earthbund. Despite the relatively low water flow of 650 cusecs in the canal, this section of the canal was unable to handle the pressure, resulting in the breach. There are similar breaches within 30 km. This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Last year, there was a breach at the same location, which led to flooding and damage to crops. In response to that breach, an emergency measure was taken to address the issue. A contract worth Rs 20 lakh was awarded to a contractor to fix the breach. However, the work was only partially completed as it required approval from the government.

It is reported that the same contractor who worked on it previously will need to complete the task. The breach’s recurrence highlights the importance of proper maintenance and construction to ensure the integrity of water distribution infrastructure and to prevent damage to surrounding areas, including crops.

The lack of funding raises questions about the survival of crops without adequate water. Major projects like the Galeru Nagari project and Handri Neeva project have been either halted or shelved. The area of land irrigated by these projects has decreased significantly over the past 25 years. Additionally, there is a growing concern about the rapid increase in groundwater use for agriculture.

Some significant projects like Bhairavanitippa Project and Peruru Reservoir, initiated by the TDP government are facing uncertainty in terms of funding and completion timelines.

The administration is struggling to provide drinking water, let alone water for crops during the kharif season. Both the Tungabhadra High Level Canal (HLC) and the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) network, which bring water to the district, seem to face challenges. These challenges include siltation and uncertainty in water distribution.

Cultivation of millets like Korralu or Foxtail millet and Jowar could save water while providing farmers with a guaranteed remunerative price. Government should give paramount importance to complete the neglected irrigation projects, uneven water distribution and agricultural challenges in Anantapur district.