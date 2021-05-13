Menu that reaches out to Telugus in Frisco, Covid patients in India

Visakhapatnam: How about digging into soft idlis, crispy dosas, uggani, poori with curry, fluffy vada, the never-boring pulihora, comforting curd rice, pineapple kesari and lassi all made in home style in the US for a breakfast?

Sounds great, isn't it? Engaging a team of 12 homemakers, including a few women working from home, residing in the same apartment complex, Visakhapatnam-based Hymavati Patina has come up with a 'Mother's Menu' to satiate breakfast pangs of those in her neighbourhood at Frisco, Texas.

Founder of Care and Love Home that houses differently-abled children in Madhavadhara in Visakhapatnam, Hymavati is currently in Frisco. "Two years back, we came here for a project. It really pains me to see how people in India are suffering without adequate supply of oxygen in hospitals. Initiated on Mother's Day, the food venture with the slogan 'let's eat and help India to breathe' aims at reaching out to Covid-19 patients in our own little way. The proceeds earned through our home-based parcel service is used to invest in oxygen concentrators. They will be given free of cost to those in home isolation in India and partly in Frisco as well," explains the founder of Care and Love home.

Along with her, Chandana Pallamreddy, Bharathi Pulla, Sravani Suravajhula, Uma Duvvuri, Divya Lenkala, Pushpalatha Bandi, Revathi Thangavelu, Saranya, Bhavani Alasyam, Manoranjani Asam and Jyoshna Mullaguri take turns in dishing out the recipes in their respective kitchens.



