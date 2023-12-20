Migrant voters hold key to fate of candidates

Visakhapatnam; Visakhapatnam West constituency exudes a cosmopolitan culture as people from different states and neighbouring districts made this part of the city their home.



One of the primary reasons for it is that the constituency houses a number of Central and state government industries.

Before 2009, the constituency was part of Pendurthi constituency. Post bifurcation, the purview of the area was shrunk and carved as a west constituency.

When elections were held after the formation of the new constituency, Malla Vijaya Prasad from Congress, PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu) from Praja Rajyam Party, Gudivada Nagamani from TDP vied with one another in 2009 polls. However, Malla Vijaya Prasad won the seat with 4,144 majority of votes.

While Malla Vijaya Prasad bagged 45,018 votes, PGVR Naidu garnered 40,874 votes. Gudivada Nagamani recorded 17,775 votes securing the third place in the elections.

In the 2014 polls, Dadi Ratnakar from YSRCP and Gana Babu from TDP contested in the constituency. Gana Babu won by 30,857 majority of votes. Again in 2019, Gana Babu emerged victorious for the second consecutive term with a majority of 18,981 votes against Malla Vijaya Prasad who contested from YSRCP ticket. In 2009, Gana Babu was defeated by Malla Vijaya Prasad. The constituency houses some of the oldest companies, including Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Coromandel, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Naval Armament Depot, Naval Science and Technology Laboratory, Naval Dockyard, etc. Also, Eastern Naval Command Headquarters is located in the same constituency.

In addition, part of the naval quarters along with NAD, NSTL, Malkapuram Defence quarters are present in the constituency. As people migrated from various states made the constituency their home. Their votes play a critical role in the polls. As a result, national parties like BJP, Congress garner considerable votes in the west constituency compared to the other constituencies that find it difficult even to fill deposits.

According to poll statistics, the migrated voters of the west constituency is said to be over 55,000. In the 2019 elections, the constituency registered 2,36,310 voters. Of them, 1,21,810 were male voters, while 1,14,492 were women voters.

The constituency registered the lowest voting percentage constituting 58.19 percent in 2019 for varied reasons.

In 2014 polls, the constituency registered 59.72 percent polling percentage, while 69.9 percent polling percentage was registered in 2009.

Currently, the exercise of voter enrolment is in progress in the constituency.

Apart from central and state government employees, the segment is dominated by Gavara, Yadava and Kapu communities.

From the time of the constituency formation, the candidates from major contesting parties belong to Gavara community. Gana Babu, Malla Vijaya Prasad and Dadi Ratnakar belong to the same community. So far, contesting candidates belonging to the Gavara community emerged victorious in the segment.

Major areas in the segment include NAD Kotha Road, Gopalapatnam, Sriharipuram, Malkapuram and Scindia.

The constituency witnessed drastic development after the establishment of NAD flyover, Gopalapatnam bypass road and road expansion works. Constructing NAD flyover aided in clearing decade-long traffic bottlenecks in the area as it connects Visakhapatnam Airport.