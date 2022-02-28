Minister Ajay Bhatt visits Hindustan Shipyard Ltd

Visakhapatnam: Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) here on Sunday. The Minister observed yard facilities, including steel shops, building dock, repair dock, outfit jetty. Ajay Bhatt appreciated the progress of building six ships in the yard. C&MD of HSL Hemant Khatri highlighted that the company has vast potential to secure high value construction and refit orders and meet the future requirements of Indian Navy, Coast Guard and SCI, thus propelling the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative of the Union Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Bhatt mentioned that the shipyard is a national asset and the employees are working with passion and commitment to make it one of the best shipyards in the county. The minister appreciated delivering of ships on time in both shipbuilding and ship repairs. During the programme, the minister planted a sapling at the dolphin jetty in HSL