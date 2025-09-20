Minor fire mishap at HPCL-Visakh Refinery

Visakhapatnam: Mildtension prevailed at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)-Visakh Refinery on Friday morning as a minor fire broke out of the premises.

The incident happened following a leakage of a hydrogen gas pipeline at the plant. Upon receiving the information, the officials said, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. They mentioned that the fire was doused with the support of the firefighters.