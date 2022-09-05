MLC warns TDP against targeting YS Bharati

Visakhapatnam: MLC Varudhu Kalyani has warned that the ruling YSRCP will no longer tolerate the false campaign by TDP leaders against the family members of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP MLC said here on Sunday that the TDP, unable to digest the growing popularity of Jagan Mohan Reddy, was indulging in cheap politics and dragging Chief Minister's wife YS Bharati into politics. "It is a shame on the part of the TDP to target Bharati who is not in politics at all," she pointed out.

It was during the TDP regime that liquor had flown like anything and there was a mafia behind the liquor sale, alleged the MLC. "Illegal liquor trade had flourished during the TDP rule and it was a known fact that the then Chief Minister's wife Bhuvaneswari used to take 'commissions' through a person in the CM 'pashe' for sanctioning of liquor permits," Kalyani charged.

Family members of TDP leaders like Ayyanna Pathrudu, Adikesavulu Naidu and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu got liquor permits through Ms. Bhuvaneswari, she said.

The MLC further alleged that differences cropped up between Ms. Bhuvaneswari and her daughter-in-law Brahmani over sharing of commissions. Over 250 brands of liquor were used to be sold during the TDP tenure, while liquor consumption was controlled by the YSRCP government, the MLC pointed out.