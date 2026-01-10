MoPSW Secy reviews VPA’s progress and performance

Visakhapatnam: Secretaryof Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Vijay Kumar examined in detail the performance of PPP berths, cargo handling, financial performance and road and rail connectivity.

Visiting Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on January 9th (Friday), the Secretary of the MoPSW also reviewed PM Gati Shakti infrastructure projects, modernisation and mechanisation of berths, flyover development, modernisation of the fishing harbour and Green Port initiatives, among other key areas. Earlier, the Secretary of the MoPSW was accorded a warm welcome by the VPA team led by its chairperson M Angamuthu and deputy chairperson Roshni Aparanji Korati, while the VPA CISF unit presented a guard of honour to Vijay Kumar. Along with recent developments, the port chairperson briefed the Secretary on port operations.

The Secretary also reviewed the functioning of the container scanning facility provided at Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL).

Commending the port’s chairperson and the entire team, Vijay Kumar appreciated their efforts in effectively overcoming challenges despite stiff competition.

He emphasised the need for systematic planning at all levels to further improve cargo throughput. He stressed that employees should inculcate discipline and contribute diligently to the growth of the organisation and nation at large.

The heads of departments and senior officials of the port were present.