MP demands apologys from TDP leader for calling volunteers ‘terrorists’

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP and east constituency candidate MVV Satyanarayana came down heavily on TDP Srikalahasti MLA candidate Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy for comparing volunteers with ‘terrorists’ and termed it as very offensive. The MP demanded Sudhir Reddy to apologise to the volunteers as they set out an example in the country. Stating that it is painful to see how TDP candidate Sudhir Reddy spoke against ward volunteers, the MP told the media on Tuesday that it is not appropriate on his part to speak irresponsibly about the system that focuses on serving the people of Andhra Pradesh without any interruption. Even during Coronavirus pandemic time, the MP said the volunteers extended their services bravely.

Satyanarayana said that the volunteers are also protesting against the TDP leader for comparing them with the terrorists. The MP said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the volunteer system under his governance and created jobs for more than 5 lakh people. “It has become an ideal system in the country. The role of volunteers is very important in providing welfare schemes to the beneficiaries and providing pension to the old age people,” he stated. Further, the YSRCP MP alleged that TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu had failed to fulfill promises made in his 600-page manifesto whereas Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled 100 percent of promises made during his padayatra. Satyanarayana opined that people know whom to vote for in the upcoming elections. People will support YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of AP again, he expressed confidence. Speaking about his door-to-door poll campaign, the MP said he realised the ground level problems of the locals in the east constituency.

As a parliament member, the MP recalled that he had mentioned Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and new railway zone issues in parliament sessions. Election observer of east constituency Molli Apparao participated in the meeting.