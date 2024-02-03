Live
- 10 reasons why e-cigarettes and vaping devices can trigger serious health issues
- New drug may prevent diabetic eye, kidney disease complications: Study
- People in Karnataka have to live amicably: Shivakumar on seer controversy
- Secured creditor can forfeit earnest money if there is a default in payment by auction-purchaser: SC
- Tech getting in the way of your well being?
- Punjab Governor resigns, cites personal reasons
- Ganta Srinivasa Rao demands inquiry over murder of MRO
- Kisan Morcha stages protest against Union budget
- YSR Congress Party leaders from ward 6 in Kadiri joins TDP
- Jetti Gurunadha Rao participates in cadre meeting in Polavaram
Just In
MRO dies after being attacked at his residence
Highlights
In a gory incident, a group of miscreants brutally attacked an MRO (mandal revenue officer) S Ramanaiah residing at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam: In a gory incident, a group of miscreants brutally attacked an MRO (mandal revenue officer) S Ramanaiah residing at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam.
The incident happened on Friday night when the miscreants gained access to the MRO’s residence and attacked him using iron rods. Later, they later left the place. Although the MRO was rushed to a hospital immediately, he could not be saved.
Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar reached the incident spot. A special team was formed to trace the accused, while the police suspect the possibility of a land issue in the murder case.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS