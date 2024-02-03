  • Menu
MRO dies after being attacked at his residence

MRO dies after being attacked at his residence
In a gory incident, a group of miscreants brutally attacked an MRO (mandal revenue officer) S Ramanaiah residing at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam: In a gory incident, a group of miscreants brutally attacked an MRO (mandal revenue officer) S Ramanaiah residing at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam.

The incident happened on Friday night when the miscreants gained access to the MRO’s residence and attacked him using iron rods. Later, they later left the place. Although the MRO was rushed to a hospital immediately, he could not be saved.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar reached the incident spot. A special team was formed to trace the accused, while the police suspect the possibility of a land issue in the murder case.

