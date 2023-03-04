Mukesh Ambani forecasts a bright future for state

Along with the Jio network, Reliance Retail and clean energy transition, Reliance Industries Limited intends to invest in the renewable energy sector by setting up 10 GW solar energy plant in Andhra Pradesh.





Appreciating the state that is endowed with a gift of abundance, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani said that AP is blessed with abundant fertile land, natural resources, talent pool and heritage. Gracing Global Investors' Summit-2023 in Visakhapatnam on Friday and spending quality time with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with industrial giants, Mukesh Ambani observed that some of the best professors, scientists, engineers, doctors and professionals globally are from Andhra Pradesh. "The growth of the Blue Economy in the coming decades will open up an ocean of new opportunities for Andhra Pradesh and the state will emerge as a leading player in New India's growth story," Mukesh Ambani opined.





Apparently, Reliance Retail has catalysed a revolution in Andhra Pradesh. It has partnered with more than 1.2 lakh kirana merchants across 6,000 villages of AP, equipping them with tools needed to thrive and succeed in the digital age. Through its presence, the company has created over 20,000 direct and a large number of indirect jobs across the state. But, Mukesh Ambani said, the best is yet to come.





Sharing details of the projects, Mukesh Ambani said the company had invested over Rs.1.5 lakh crore in the KG-D6 assets, developing and supporting gas pipelines. "Today, the natural gas produced by Reliance at the KG-D6 basin is fuelling India's clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30 per cent of India's gas production. This is just an example of how important Andhra is to the India story," he mentioned.





By investing over Rs 40,000 crore, the company is creating the largest and the best digital network footprint in the state. The rollout of Jio's True 5G will be completed by the end of 2023 throughout India, including Andhra Pradesh, the billionaire announced. Asserting that the company will continue to invest in the state in future, Mukesh Ambani said plans were afoot to set up 10 GW solar plant in the state of Andhra Pradesh.



