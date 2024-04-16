Nandikotkur: Jagan betrayed all sections of people, flays Balakrishna

Nandikotkur : Hindupur TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna came down heavily on the YSRCP for “misusing” government money to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore to conduct Siddham meetings.

Balakrishna spit fire on Jagan while addressing the Swarnandhra Sakara Yatra public meeting at Patel centre in Nandikotkur constituency in Nandyal district on Monday.

He said Jagan had betrayed the graduates and unemployed youth by failing to keep his promise of announcing job calendar every year.



The Chief Minister has also cheated the employees by not withdrawing the Contributory Pension Scheme and replacing it with the Old Pension Scheme.



Balakrishna said that time has come for people to teach a befitting lesson to Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing polls. Describing Jagan’s regime as a destructive rule, he said the NDA would bring back the State in the path of development if it is voted to power in the ensuing elections. He called upon people to make the right choice while exercising their franchise in the upcoming polls.



Stating that the law and order has deteriorated significantly in the State under the YSRCP rule, the TDP leader pointed out that a youth was burnt to death by miscreants as he demanded justice to his sister who was subjected to harassment.



Jagan has imposed a huge burden on the common people, by hiking electricity tariff nine times and even collecting garbage tax. AP has turned into a debt-ridden State as the YSRCP government has taken loans “indiscriminately.”



Balakrishna flayed Jagan Mohan Reddy for not keeping his promise of implementing total prohibition and instead encouraging sale of cheap brands of liquor. He said several people have lost their lives by consuming “spurious liquor” sold at government-run shops.



Speaking about TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, Balakrishna recalled that Rama Rao had introduced several welfare schemes. “Rama Rao has brought about equal rights to daughters in father’s property,” he recalled. The Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), Galeri Nagri Suja Sravanthi (GNSS) and Telugu Ganga projects were the brainchild of NT Rama Rao. Following in the footsteps of NTR, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has envisaged Muchumarri Lift Irrigation scheme.



He assured the people of the Scheduled Caste community that they will give two acres of land immediately after the TDP comes to power. The party will also ensure justice to the minority communities. He recalled that the earlier TDP government had constructed Haj houses in Hyderabad and Kadapa. Several colleges and schools were set up during the TDP rule.



Balakrishna said the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance would provide good governance to the people of the State.

