Nara Lokesh Concludes Visit to Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh wrapped up his visit to Visakhapatnam with a meeting at the TDP office, where he engaged with local activists. Following the meeting, he departed for the airport, as he is scheduled to travel to Vijayawada.

Earlier, Lokesh made an appearance in Visakhapatnam's court on Friday, where he is involved in a defamation case against a witness. The case has been adjourned, with the next hearing set for November 15.