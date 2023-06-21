Narasaraopet: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation scheme in July

Narasaraopet : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for the construction of Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation scheme in July first week and start the construction works of first phase.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu disclosed the information. Along with MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, Government Whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, district collector Sivasankar Lotheti and MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, he visited Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation scheme construction site on Tuesday at Gangulagunta village of Veldurthi mandal in Palnadu district.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Ambati Rambabu said due to the delay in getting clearance from the Union Ministry of Forest department, the project construction has been delayed. He said because of the initiative taken by the State government, the Centre has given all the necessary permissions to the project. The State government has allocated alternative land to the Union Ministry of Forest for allocating tiger reserve land to the LIS, he added.

The Minister further said that if the LIS is completed, the residents of Veldurthi, Bollapalli and Pullalacheruvu will get sufficient drinking water and irrigation water. He recalled that MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu and Government Whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy spoke to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and get the nod for the construction of LIS. He appreciated the CM for fulfilling the long pending dream of the people of Palnadu district.