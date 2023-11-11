Narasaraopet: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for varikapudisela lis November 15

Narasaraopet : The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Project at Sirigiripadu of Palnadu district on November 15. The government has already released the official communication to this effect.

Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, SP Ravishankar Reddy, joint collector Syam Prasad visited Macherla and reviewed arrangements at the helipad, place where the CM will address the public meeting. They reviewed the security arrangements and visited St Ann’s High School in Macherla for setting up a helipad and examined the roads for VVIPs. They instructed the officials to make the CMs programme a success.

MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, YSRCP leader Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy, revenue and police officials were present. Later, Ravi Shankar Reddy explained security arrangements to be made to the police officials at a programme held at Macherla municipal office.