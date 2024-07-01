National Camera Day: Seminar held to improve photography skills

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘National Camera Day’, Waltair Photographic Society organised a three-day seminar on the lifestyle of tribals at Araku Valley, Lambasingi, etc.

It was held to educate photographers on nature, still life photography and landscape. Certificates were given to those who took part in the three-day long programme that concluded on Sunday.

The event, led by club secretary MV Srinivas Reddy, saw participation of VV Ramaraju, Ramesh Chandra Bose, Palla Srinivas, DV Ramana, KMK Ramesh, among others.

The expert photographers mentioned that such platforms help in honing the skills of the participants.