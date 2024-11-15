  • Menu
National Library Week celebrations begin

National Library Week celebrations begin
Visakhapatnam: By reading books one can empower themselves with knowledge, said Mrs AVN College principal M Simhadri Naidu.

Participating in National Library Week celebrations here on Thursday, the principal stated that a reader would become a leader for tomorrow. Book reading habit would improve literature and develop the overall behaviour of a person. Libraries inspire us to explore and achieve and contribute to improve the quality of life, he added.

As part of the celebrations, winners of the various competitions were given prizes.

College library sciences HOD M Swarajya Lakshmi, Sumer Shipping Company chairman CV Subba Rao, Rotary Club president, Md Yaseen baba, secretary, Chita Netaji, other rotarians, Dean G Sankara Narayana, vice principal P Krishna Kumari, and students participated in the programme.

