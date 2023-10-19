  • Menu
Nellore district: Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurates Rs 1.63 cr devolopment works at Kasumuru village
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurating a rest house built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh at Kasumuru village in Venkatachalam mandal on Wednesday

Kasumuru (Nellore district) : Describing Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as a remarkable political personality, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that he was fortunate to work under the leadership of him. Speaking to media persons after inaugurating a slew of development works worth Rs 1.63 crores at Kasumuru village in Venkatachalam mandal on Wednesday, he said that the development of villages was completely neglected during TDP regime. After YSRCP came to power in 2019 elections, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy was spending crores of rupees for providing infrastructure facilities in villages. The minister said that Rs 8.80 crore was spent in Kasumuru village for providing amenities.

As part of it, a rest house with 8 rooms and 20 bathrooms was constructed by spending Rs 30 lakh on the premises of Kasumuru Dargah in the interest of pilgrims. He disclosed that government has sanctioned another Rs 1 crore for the development of Kasumuru Dargah taken up through Walkf Board. The minister urged the people to extend their cooperation to the government for continuing the development projects in Nellore district. MPDO Venkata Ramesh and MPP Manda Kavitha were present.

