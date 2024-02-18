Nellore: Krishnapatnam Port issue takes political turn

Nellore : With just about 50 days left for 2024 elections, shifting of Container Terminal from Krishnapatnam Port to Tamil Nadu took a political turn with Agriculture Minister and MLA nominee for Sarvepalli Assembly segment Kakani Govardhan Reddy and TDP politburo member and TDP nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy attacking each other based on Krishnapatnam port as centre point.

Krishnapatnam Port, located in Muthukuru mandal and comes under Sarvepalli constituency, reasoned for YSRCP and TDP to draw voters’ attention in the ensuing elections.

It may be recalled that a Vessel carrying containers reached Krishnapatnam port yesterday. Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy received the vessel at the port and thanked port authorities for their initiative in resuming container operations.

On Saturday, TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy held a press conference at party district office here and alleged that the Vessel has carried empty containers without loading. He pointed out if the port authorities should send a mail to Liner Companies over resuming import and export operations, if they really relaunched container terminal operations. He also questioned why port authorities failed to release Vessel schedule for February month if they have resumed the operations. Meanwhile, Minister Govardhan Reddy also held a press meet at his camp office on Saturday and found fault with Somireddy for blackmailing port authorities expecting bribe. He alleged that the TDP leader was unnecessarily making this as an issue with false statements as he was unable to digest resuming of container terminal operations.

The Minister challenged Somireddy to fight with him in the elections fairly, but not with blackmail politics.