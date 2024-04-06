Nellore: Tough battle between YSRCP, TDP on cards

Nellore : It appears election in Kavali Assembly constituency has turned into a ferocious battle between ruling YSRCP and TDP after former Alluru TDP MLA Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his 'Memanta Siddham' meeting organised in the district on Thursday.

It may be recalled that Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy unsuccessfully contested from Kavali Assembly constituency under the banner of TDP and was defeated in the hands of YSRCP candidate Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy by a margin of 14,177 votes in 2019 elections.

In that elections, Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy (YSRCP) got 95,828 votes (49.12%) while Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy got 81,711 votes (41.89%). Difference of voting percentage between the two candidates was 7.23%.

But all of a sudden TDP nominated Kavya Krishna Reddy by replacing 'Katamreddy' resulting in the latter leaving the TDP and joining the YSRCP two days ago. Katamreddy leaving the TDP is a blow to the opposition party.

Nellore Lok Sabha constituency TDP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy who participated in the BJP-booth level party functionaries meeting organised in Kavali specified that winning the election is not an easy task unless BJP and JSP activists wholeheartedly support the TDP in the ensuing elections.

A senior leader opined that replacement of Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy in Kavali by the TDP might adversely affect the chances of the party in the constituency. Katamreddy has garnered sympathy among the people.

Moreover, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao is a powerful leader in Kavali rural belt turned additional advantage to ruling party as he is working for the victory of Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy in elections.

However, the TDP leaders are confident of winning the election stating that the people of Kavali are vexed with sitting MLA Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy’s arrogance. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold his election rally in Kavali Assembly constituency on Saturday.