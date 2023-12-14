Nellore: YSRCP betrayed outsourced employees says BJP

Nellore : The YSRCP government has betrayed the outsourced employees by adopting double standards, criticised BJP SC Morcha State general secretary K Srinivas.

Speaking to the media at party district office here on Wednesday, the BJP leader has recalled that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, when he was the Opposition leader in 2018, assured the outsourcing employees of making their jobs permanent by implementing equal wages for equal work and minimum time scale, job security. He alleged that after becoming the CM, Jagan was least bothered over the issue. As many as 25,000 outsourcing employees in the entire State were struggling due to lack of job security, he lamented.

Srinivas demanded the government to ensure implementation of equal wage for equal work, house rent allowance, minimum time scale, abolishing skilled and semi-skilled system, designing service rules etc.

Otherwise, he warned of launching State-wide agitation if the government fails to accept the demands. BJP State secretary Kandikatla Rajeswari, Girijan Morcha president State president Prasad and others were present.