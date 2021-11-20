Nithya Annadanam service resumes at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: After a gap of 20 months, the Nithya Annadanam scheme resumed at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam here on Friday.

The decision to serve food to devotees was taken by the temple executive officer MV Surya Kala as there has been a steady rise in the pilgrim footfall for the past couple of months.

The temple officials initially planned to provide food to around 1,000 devotees a day. The EO inaugurated the scheme at the temple along with the trust board members of the Devasthanam. Speaking on the occasion, she said ''The count will be increased in a phased manner''.

Due to the Covid-19 safety protocols, the temple authorities were confined to serving Kadambamprasadam to devotees for the past few months.

The Nithya Annadanam scheme was stopped in March 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.