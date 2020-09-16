Officials asked by Joint Collector R Govinda Rao in Visakhapatnam to take tough measures to prevent accidents

Visakhapatnam: Tough measures should be taken to prevent road accidents in the district, Joint Collector R Govinda Rao said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the District Road Safety Committee meeting, he said over-speeding and lack of awareness on road safety were some of the main reasons for the accidents.

He directed the officials from the Transport, Police and Engineering departments to conduct joint inspection in accident-prone areas.

He appealed to the officials of various departments to accelerate the completion of the structure works which were postponed due to Covid-19. Deputy Transport Commissioner G C Raja Ratnam said road accidents have gone down significantly during the last one year.

He said the accident rate in the district has dropped by 20.95 per cent before the lockdown came into force and the decline in ratio in the district was higher than the State average.The police department officials said that plants grown on the dividers continue to block the visibility of the pedestrians, leading to road accidents.

Additional SP B Achutha Rao, ACPs M R K Raju and Ch Paparao, KGH Superintendent P V Sudhakar, DMHO K Vijayalakshmi, RTOs G R Ravindranath and I Shiva Prasad participated in the meeting.

