Officials told to ensure good education for students

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that principals should pay personal attention to ensure that cent percent students pass in Dr Ambedkar’s residential schools.

They should take the responsibility of providing full training to the students who have failed in Class-X and sending them to higher classes.

They should prepare subject-wise faculty as required and provide a better future for students.

On Sunday, he reviewed the development issues being implemented in the district by the Social Welfare Department with the department heads and principals of Gurukula schools at the R&B Guest House.

The wardens of the hostels should stay in the hostels and work with a commitment to the educational development of the students. The social welfare department officials should focus on the hostels of the colleges and monitor them from time to time.

The director of the state social welfare department said that all the hostels and residential schools will be inspected. The Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has given the highest priority to education and is providing infrastructure in schools to make every poor student pursue higher education.

The Minister reviewed various programmes being implemented in the district by the SC Corporation.

The Executive Director of SC Corporation has been directed to submit a complete report within a month to take strict action against the alienation of assets related to SC Corporation.

Social Welfare Department ED DS Sunitha, DD M Sandeep, AEO K Nandish and Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukul Schools Coordinator G Rajakumari were present.