Parliamentary Standing Committee visits Visakhapatnam Port Trust

Visakhapatnam: Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Women Empowerment including its chairperson Heena Vijay Kumar Gavit visited Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) on Friday.

The Parliamentary Committee was taken for a launch cruise, wherein the chairman of the port K Rama Mohana Rao, explained the operations, facilities and infrastructure available to the committee members.

Later, at a conference, he made a presentation on the infrastructure facilities available, capacities in handling of cargo, modernisation and mechanisation, covered storage facilities, solar power, STP water treatment for industrial purpose, investment potential and zone of opportunities in exploring imports and export improvement at Visakhapatnam Port.

Further, the chairman explained to the committee members the navigation facilities, cargo throughput, cargo handling infrastructure, rail and road connectivity, logistics, infrastructure development, projects contemplated, existing capacity, green port initiatives and environment management.

The committee made a discussion with the VPT officials on the CSR activities undertaken for the welfare of the women.

Deputy chairman of the VPT Durgesh Kumar Dubey, CVO J. Pradeep Kumar, secretary T. Venugopal, Heads of the Departments, senior officers attended the conference.