Participants showcase expertise in various fields

Visakhapatnam: A number of participants showcased their expertise in works related to fashion, interior designing and photography at the third edition of the exhibition organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Featured by the International School of Design at the Vishwanath Stadium, the platform brought models, artistes, photographers and entrepreneurs from various places to exhibit their talent in various domains.

Based on the encouraging response received for the earlier editions, the organisers said, the third edition of the exhibition was held in the city.