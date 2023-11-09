Parvathipuram: Collector Nishant Kumar wife Karuna delivers baby boy at government hospital

Parvathipuram : Parvathipuram Manyam District Collector Nishant Kumar’s wife Karuna delivered a baby boy at Parvathipuram District Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Dr B Vagdevi, Hospital Medical Superintendent, herself a gynaecologist and her team looked after the delivery. It was a normal delivery. The male baby is the second child of the couple.

Their first child, a girl, was also delivered at a government hospital at Rampachodavaram when Nishant Kumar was a project officer at the ITDA. Medical facilities have been improved a lot at the government hospitals. Modern equipment is available at all government hospitals.

Last year the then Joint Collector Anand’s wife delivered a male baby at the same district hospital. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the medical facilities in the government hospitals have been improved significantly and the people can avail themselves of the services at the hospitals.