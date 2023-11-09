Live
- Kurnool: Centre gave Rs 300 crore to develop Kurnool IIITDM says Union Minister Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 9, 2023
- Nitish apologises for birth control remarks after backlash
- India’s economy will be in top 3 in my 3rd term: Modi
- Anantapur: Two held for possessing gun
- Chittoor: Development of GD Nellore unprecedented says Dy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Why Pak will back SL today
- Tirupati: Give priority to provide uninterrupted power supply says SPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao
- Mahammadapyram: Workshop on drinking water management held
- Schools In Delhi Requested For Early Winter Break
Just In
Parvathipuram: Collector Nishant Kumar wife Karuna delivers baby boy at government hospital
Parvathipuram Manyam District Collector Nishant Kumar’s wife Karuna delivered a baby boy at Parvathipuram District Hospital on Wednesday evening.
Parvathipuram : Parvathipuram Manyam District Collector Nishant Kumar’s wife Karuna delivered a baby boy at Parvathipuram District Hospital on Wednesday evening.
Dr B Vagdevi, Hospital Medical Superintendent, herself a gynaecologist and her team looked after the delivery. It was a normal delivery. The male baby is the second child of the couple.
Their first child, a girl, was also delivered at a government hospital at Rampachodavaram when Nishant Kumar was a project officer at the ITDA. Medical facilities have been improved a lot at the government hospitals. Modern equipment is available at all government hospitals.
Last year the then Joint Collector Anand’s wife delivered a male baby at the same district hospital. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the medical facilities in the government hospitals have been improved significantly and the people can avail themselves of the services at the hospitals.