Pawan Kalyan gives YSRCP a week to get action plan ready

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan gave a week's time to the YSRCP government to call for an all-party meet, including experts, intellectuals and trade unions, and come up with an action plan to put up a concerted fight against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing a massive gathering at the 'Chaitnya Vedika' public meeting held at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the JSP chief said the State should go ahead with a plan of action to exert pressure on Centre to withdraw the move of privatising the steel plant. Amid rousing reception and waving of the party flags, Pawan Kalyan expressed support to walk along with the agitators and take the movement forward. "But I should not be left alone like how I was during the fight I had put up for the Special Category Status. No party came forward to extend support to me then and I was presented as a 'villain' before the BJP. Now, I fear that a similar situation may arise for the VSP fight as well," said Pawan Kalyan, seeking support from all quarters to put up a combined fight to save the steel plant.

Expressing anguish over the YSRCP's stand on Ukku stir, Pawan Kalyan pointed out that the party should step beyond a series of letters sent to the Union government or padayatra or passing a resolution in the Assembly. "I don't have any trust in the YSRCP government because the party makes statements and acts exactly the 'opposite'. Take for instance, complete prohibition of alcohol or the decision taken on aided schools or the release of the job calendar which turned out to be a' jobless' calendar, there is no end to the list of statements the party rarely implements. However, the interest shown in acquiring the contracts, retaining position and getting bails is not seen in fighting for the issues of the public," Pawan Kalyan pointed out.

With a strength of 22 MPs and 153 MLAs (including the JSP and TDP MLAs who shifted their loyalty), Pawan Kalyan said, the YSRCP failed to appeal to the Centre for setting up its own captive mines for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. "How can a 'weak person' like me without any MP by my side can fight for the cause in the parliament? Are the YSRCP MPs attending the Parliament sessions to have a 'cup of coffee' and chit-chat? It is clear that the YSRCP came to power by spending money. They will not know the pain, struggle and value of people to fight for them," he alleged.

Speaking further, Pawan Kalyan pointed out that the YSRCP has immense guts to hit the Constitutional system. "But when it comes to people's issues, the ruling party blames the BJP and claims that the Centre is not paying any heed to its appeals," he mentioned.

Unless the MPs raise their voice in Parliament, the JSP chief said the Centre may not understand the ground reality of the VSP. "Even after a week if the YSRCP fails to take the issue seriously, JSP will ready an action plan to decide the next course of action," Pawan Kalyan said.