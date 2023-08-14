Pawan Kalyan says YSRCP is looting North Andhra lands

Anakapalli: Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan pointed out that there are no employment opportunities for the youth and the state failed in making any progress but the real estate ventures are seeing tremendous growth in North Andhra.

Visiting the alleged lands of Vissannapeta in Anakapalli that are in dispute on Monday as a part of his Varahi Yatra, Pawan Kalyan criticised the YSRCP government for demolishing the natural resources and taking up real estate projects. "The JSP is not against any development venture. But they are being carried out in an unauthorised manner by the YSRCP. The environmental violations happening in North Andhra will be brought to the notice of the Centre and concerned authorities," Pawan Kalyan assured.

He said the reportedly encroached site at Vissannapeta belongs to the people and demanded that it should be returned to the rightful owners. He pointed out that the YSRCP government is violating the WALTA Act. “It is the fundamental duty of the government to protect natural resources. Violating norms, a real estate venture is coming up in more than 600-acre of land at Vissannapeta, Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district. Most of the region forms a part of the catchment area and the lands here belong to Dalits and government. There are no permits for the Rs.13,000 crore venture taken up here,” Pawan Kalyan criticised.

He pointed out that development has come to a full stop in the YSRCP’s government. But the venture taken at Vissannapeta violating norms also has a helipad facility. “As there is no one to question the YSRCP, they intend to loot the North Andhra lands,” he mentioned.

Earlier, a number of admirers and followers came to see Pawan Kalyan during the rally carried out from Visakhapatnam to Vissannapet.

Pawan Kalyan listening to a woman's problems during his Varahi Yatra in Anakapalli on Monday.