Pawan Kalyan’s yatra to commence from Thursday
Visakhapatnam: As a part of Varahi yatra, Pawan Kalyan, who is going to tour around various areas of undivided Visakhapatnam district, will stay in Visakhapatnam till August 19, except on August 15 as he is scheduled to visit Mangalagiri office.
A few days ahead of the scheduled tour, Section 30 of the Police Act was clamped in Anakapalli, Parawada and Narsipatnam sub-divisions of Anakapalli district from August 5. JSP leaders express concern that there are indications to clamp Section 30 of the Police Act in other parts of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts where Pawan Kalyan is slated to tour.
The involvement of YSRCP leaders in the alleged land grabbing, encroachments and public related issues will be looked into during Pawan Kalyan’s visit, mentions T Shiva Shankar, JSP general secretary. Apart from bringing out such issues, the JSP chief would pay a visit to such places during his tour.