Penamaluru: Inter-ministerial team meets farmers to know crop loss

Penamaluru/ Pamarru/ Gudivada (Krishna district) : The inter-ministerial Central team comprising executive director Rajendra Ratnu and members Rakesh Kumar and Mahendra Chandalia toured extensively in Krishna district on Wednesday to assess the damage to crops due to Cyclone Michaung.

They saw photo exhibition about the crop damage at Rythu Bharosa Kendra and a power point presentation at the Bank colony at Kankipadu. Later, they visited the damaged paddy crop belonging to farmer Sambasiva Rao at Davuluru village in Kankipadu mandal. Farmer told the Central team that the crop was totally damaged due to submersion under water. He appealed to the Central team to help him to recover the loss.

The team also visited Nimmaluru village in Pamarru mandal where tenant farmer Atmuri Rama Koteswara Rao informed them that he took 20 acres on tenancy and lost the crop. The team also spoke to a farmer Goriparti Venkateswara Rao at Ramanapudi village in Gudivada mandal where the farmers dried the paddy on the road.

He told the team that he had been trying to reduce the moisture in the paddy for the last four days. Several farmers met the Central team and asked them to do justice to them.

Speaking to media, Executive director Rajendra Ratnu said that they have come to the state to assess the crop damage and they are touring the Krishna district on the first day. They observed that water was still logged in the fields. The district administration had already started enumeration and they will submit the report to the Central government.

He said that they will recommend to the Centre to help the farmers as per the rules and regulations.

Pamarru MLA Kolusu Partha Sarathy, Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar, district agriculture advisory council chairman Jannu Raghava Rao, district agriculture officer N Padmavati, Vuyyuru RDO D Raju, district horticulture officer J Jyothi, district electricity officer Bhaskar Rao, district R&B officer Srinivasa Rao, Panchayat SE Vijaya Kumari and local people’s representatives also participated.