Placements crosses 1,800-mark at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: The institution has crossed the 1,800-mark in campus placements during 2023-24 informed, GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) director Vamsi Kiran Somayajula.

Briefing about prominent recruiters like Deloitte, TCS, IBM, Tata Elxsi, Capgemini, Cognizant, Accenture, Oracle, State Street, PwC, Alstom, Berkadia, Bosch, Hyundai Transys, etc., he said they recruited engineering students with an average salary of Rs 5.45 LPA.

The corporate like Deloitte, PwC, Accenture, Berger Paints, Grasim Paints, Wipro Consumer Care, Federal Bank, Berkadia India Ltd, Colgate Palmolive, ITC Paper Board, Godrej and Boyce, Perfetti Van Melle, Tata Projects, etc., recruited management students with highest package of Rs 16.22 LPA and the median salary was Rs 5.99 LPA.

The final year science students equally performed in campus placements with the highest package Rs 14.14 lakhs LPA. The School of Architecture students got the opportunity to work with Skaid Designs, Serene, Kridha Architects, The Design Group, etc. The students from School of Humanities & Social Sciences also placed in Nspira Management Services, Talentease, etc.

The GCGC director informed that the reasons behind the success stories are a strong focus on academics, intense competence development programmes, sound mentoring system to guide the students, among others that enabled the students to demonstrate their skills and march towards their career goals.

Also, the institution’s high standards are well-recognised by multinational corporations in IT, service sector, core industry, healthcare and other fields across the country, drawing them to conduct campus interviews on a large scale, he added.