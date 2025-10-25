Police crack 56 cases in Sept

Visakhapatnam: Thecity police have cracked 56 property offence cases in the month of September, informed City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi.

Briefing the media here on Friday about the crime cases cracked, the Commissioner mentioned that the city police arrested 64 property offenders involved in different crimes.

766.35 grams of gold ornaments, 699.6 grams of silver ware, 12 two-wheelers, a lorry and Rs.1.95 lakh cash were recovered by the police, the CP informed.

Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that 79 property offences were reported in the last month. Worth Rs.46 lakh properties were recovered in the city, he added.

Apart from the property cases, the CP informed that 427 missing mobiles worth Rs.64 lakh were also recovered.

He stated that special teams were formed for detection of property offences. The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from different perspectives.

As part of preventive measures, the Commissioner mentioned that 257 CC cameras were installed across the city and 202 crime awareness meetings were held by the crime wing officers to create awareness among the public.

Special patrolling at crime prone areas was conducted with crime teams during day and night times, he added.