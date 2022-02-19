Port city is all decked up for two grand events

Visakhapatnam: The district administration, police department, revenue, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and the navy are working in tandem to make the two major events – President's Fleet Review and Milan-2022 -- lined up in Visakhapatnam a grand affair.From making elaborate security arrangements to extensive beautification exercises and giving finishing touches to the repair works, the authorities concerned are stretching themselves to organise both the events in a hassle-free manner. Over 3,000 personnel from other districts would reach the city to coordinate for the ensuing events in order to make them a grand success.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Governor BiswabhushanHarichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with cabinet ministers and senior officials will descend on the port city to witness the PFR.Arrangements are in place for over 5,000 guests who are expected to witness the events, while dedicated enclosures are being readied for the general public. Committees have been formed to streamline traffic and the crowd along with ensuring maintenance of law and order.While the Presidential Fleet Review ( PFR) is scheduled on February 21, Milan-2022 will be held from February 25 to March 4.Centred on the theme 'building bridges of friendship across the oceans with camaraderie, cohesion and collaboration', the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is preparing to host the multinational naval exercise for the first time in Visakhapatnam.

Over 45 countries were invited for Milan-2022. With an aim to foster mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability, the event includes participation of more than 15 foreign warships and aircraft, 11 chiefs of navies, Coast Guard and over 120 delegates.

More than 2,000 naval personnel embarked on foreign warships and aircraft and 35-odd contingents to take part in the International City Parade, a multi-dimensional operational demonstration and flypast. Close to four lakh people are expected to witness the operational demonstration and International City Parade.With ships from other countries reaching Visakhapatnam, the port city is all set to witness frenzied activities in the next few days.