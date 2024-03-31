Proddatur: Reject Jagan, rescue AP, TDP chief urges people

Proddatur (YSR district) : TDPnational president N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to send home Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, whome he labelled as “the most inefficient’ in order to safeguard the interests of Andhra Pradesh. He appealed to voters to not be swayed by considerations of caste, religion or region.

Expressing confidence in a significant shift in public sentiment, Naidu asserted that the electorate would deliver a resounding rebuke to the YSRCP in the upcoming elections. He criticised Jagan's leadership, highlighting the failure to advance key development projects like the Kadapa steel plant, questioning his legitimacy to champion Rayalaseema's progress. Naidu raised pointed questions about Jagan's choice of candidates, particularly in light of allegations of criminality, urging voters to elect alternative representatives like Varadarajul Reddy and Bhupesh Reddy. He emphasised the importance of NDA's victory at both state and central levels for Andhra Pradesh's prosperity.

Asserting the indomitable spirit of TDP and NDA’s unbeatable prospects, Naidu reassured supporters that victory is inevitable. He condemned Jagan's alleged resorting to bribery tactics, contrasting it with his vision of transparent and accountable governance.

Promising to prioritise job creation, infrastructure development and law enforcement, Naidu vowed to root out criminal activities like drug trafficking within 100 days of assuming office. He underscored his commitment to completing crucial projects like Polavaram and bringing economic prosperity to all regions of the state.

