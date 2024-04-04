Puthalapattu: Ensuing polls a fight between Dharma & Adharma, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Puthalapattu (Chittoor District) : In a fervent address at the 'Memantha Siddam' public meeting in Puthalapattu on Wednesday evening, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a plea to the electorate, not to consider the impending elections as a personal battle between him and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, but treat them as a fight between the righteous and the deceitful.

Drawing attention to a convergence of forces against him, Jagan portrayed the electoral landscape as a showdown between his government's pro-people policies and a coalition of vested interests. He urged citizens to reflect on the impact of governance, encouraging them to scrutinise the developmental strides made during his tenure compared to the previous administration of Naidu and also his total 14-year rule as CM.

Clearly there is Dharma on one side while Adharma is on the other, the Chief Minister said and urged the people to rally behind him as he is following Dharma. Several flags, agendas and conspiracies are becoming one to fight against a single man in the coming elections, he averred.

Highlighting the direct benefit transfer (DBT) initiatives and welfare schemes implemented in the State under his leadership, Jagan underscored his administration's commitment to inclusive growth.

“Discuss with all your family members and even with your neighbours on what the Chandrababu government has done during 2014-19 and what Jagan did during 2019-24. The beneficiaries of welfare schemes should get their bank statements and see how much they got during the last five years through DBT,” the Chief Minister said.

Considering all the factors, people should take a right decision while exercising their franchise as it will change their future during the next five years.

In a scathing attack on Naidu's governance, Jagan pointedly questioned the former Chief Minister's track record, challenging the electorate to recall a single significant accomplishment during his tenure. Jagan compared his own government's tangible achievements, such as giving a facelift to government schools through Nadu-Nedu, healthcare facilities, housing initiatives, village secretariats, services at the doorstep of people through a volunteer system, woman police at every ward/village among several other things that have directly impacted the lives of the people.

“I have pressed the button 130 times to transfer Rs 2,70,000 crore directly into your accounts through DBT. Several schemes like YSR Pension Kanuka etc., under which 64 lakh people are being benefited by Rs 3,000 per head every month could not be seen anywhere in the country”, he said.

Criticising the NDA alliance, he said Naidu had sent a pamphlet of important promises to every doorstep in 2014 with his photo and signature along with the photos of his foster son Pawan and PM Modi, but did not fulfil even a single promise. Still the same three are coming together now to deceive the people again, the Chief Minister remarked.

Jagan also seized the opportunity to denounce alleged attempts by Naidu to obstruct welfare programmes, citing reports of interference with pension distribution through volunteers. In fact, it hit those who could not move out of their houses in getting their monthly pensions. Now, it is the time for people to teach Naidu a lesson by defeating his party in the coming elections.