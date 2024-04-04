Puttaparthi: Sindhura's progressive campaign catches people's attention

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district) : TDP candidate for Puttaparthi constituency Palle Sindhura received a rousing reception at Yerraballi panchayat in Kothacheruvu mandal on Wednesday

She was affectionately greeted with the beating of drums and women welcomed her by applying tilak on her forehead. Several families in the village quit the YSRCP party and joined the TDP, expressing confidence of TDP riding back to power in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, the father-in-law of Palle Sindhura, and Venkatakrishna Kishore Reddy, the husband of Sindhura, and JSP leader Chandrasekhar participated in the election campaigning.

Senior TDP leader and former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making a mountain out of a mole with regard to the issue of SEC directive preventing volunteers from delivering pension to beneficiaries. The YSRCP government instead of making arrangements for delivering pension by April 1, is playing a political game and trying to make Chandrababu Naidu a villain.

Palle assured the people that the TDP if voted to power would pay an increased pension of Rs 4,000 to every beneficiary through the volunteers by the first day of every month. He clarified that the party is not against the volunteers but it has opposed those overzealous volunteers acting as YSRCP agents. He pointed out that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Chief Secretary to ensure that pension is given to the beneficiaries on the first day of this month.

The former minister said that the YSRCP is sending wrong signals to voters that Naidu is anti-volunteers and against pension payment to people. He appealed to the people to give a thumping majority to Palle Sindhura.

TDP candidate Sindhura speaking on the occasion promised the people that she would after getting elected apply her mind on solving drinking water problem and also work for establishment of industries in the district apart from setting up skill development centres. She would also ensure that all 193 village tanks are filled with Krishna water.

Hindupur MP candidate B K Parthasaradhi also spoke condemning the politicisation of the volunteers issue by the YSRCP leaders. He reminded the people that the Congress and TDP governments of the past delivered pensions on the first day of every month without the volunteers system.

Palle Kishore Reddy also spoke on the occasion hailing the people of the constituency for electing Palle Raghunath Reddy several times. He promised to come up with action plans for industrial development. He appealed to people to consider Sindhura as the daughter of the land and give a thumping victory to her.